3 charged in theft of 4-H truck in Franklin County

Three arrests have been made in the theft of a pickup truck reported this week at the Smith Mountain Lake 4-H Center, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The charges were filed Wednesday after investigators circulated photos of the Chevrolet 2500 truck in hopes of generating leads. The truck had a 4-H sticker on its tailgate and a 4-H magnet on its door, officials said at the time.

In an update Thursday, authorities said three men had been arrested in the case:

John Bradford Altice, 47, of Rocky Mount was being detained at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Samuel Armando Diaz, 35, of Rocky Mount was being held in the Franklin County jail.

Brian Keith Gillespie, 41, of Rocky Mount was arrested and released on a secured bond.

Each man is charged with one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny.

The truck was recovered by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, officials said. Other items taken from the 4-H center were found and returned as well.

It's believed the theft occurred over the weekend. It was reported Tuesday after staffers returned from the long holiday weekend.

