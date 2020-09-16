3 displaced by Roanoke County apartment fire

Three tenants of a Roanoke County apartment complex were displaced Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in their apartment, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.
The fire was caused by a mechanical issue with the air conditioning and heat pump, officials said.
One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not go to the hospital, officials said.
Crews responded at 7:50 a.m. to Copper Croft Apartments in the 4300 block of Electric Road, where they found light smoke showing from a second-floor apartment, officials said. Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.
The apartment's occupants, two adults and a child, evacuated safely. They will be assisted by Copper Croft management, officials said.
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimated damages to be $15,000.
