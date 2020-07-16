3 men charged in Franklin County shooting case

Three men are in custody as Franklin County authorities continue to investigate a case that started before dawn Tuesday, when they were called to a house and found one man shot to death and his brother wounded.

One suspect is charged with malicious wounding and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The second is charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and the third with robbery.

Details were not immediately available. The charges were announced by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in a news release that went out shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

All three men are being held without bond.

At about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, someone called 911 and said shots had been fired at a home in the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry community, not far from Philpott Lake.

Deputies found Justin Chase Prillaman, 20, of Henry dead at the scene. His brother James Matthew Prillaman, 18, of Henry was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities announced the following arrests:

Te’Sean Markee Brooks, 19, of Hardy has been charged with malicious wounding and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, 20, of Rocky Mount has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Treavon Rachez Taylor, 20, of Hardy has been charged with robbery.

