3 Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters convicted, fined for Poor Mountain blockade

Someone had flattened the tires, poured concrete into the car’s trunk and passenger area, and encased it with rebar. “Old Hills & Old Folks Resist,” was painted on the side of the car.

Kushner, 66, was perched in a rocking chair positioned on the trunk; Kelley-Dearing, 64, was sitting in a lawn chair on the ground next to her; and Moore, 57, was inside the car. All three had their arms inserted into pipes that secured them to anchors of concrete, steel and rebar.

Using grinders, rotary hammers and other hand tools, Roanoke County police worked until nightfall to extract them.

Moore, a former environmental scientist, said he thought long and hard about the best way to convey his fears that building the fossil fuel infrastructure would harm the local environment, and that its operation would help endanger the world climate.

“I really feel like this is a time issue,” said Moore, who recently was diagnosed with terminal kidney disease. “Time is precious, and I want to do the right thing.”

Since construction began in 2018, more than 20 similar blockades have been erected along the pipeline’s southeastern path from northern West Virginia, though the New River and Roanoke valleys, to connect with another pipeline near the North Carolina line.