3 people shot in Roanoke on Wednesday night

A man, a woman and a juvenile were shot Wednesday night in northwest Roanoke in what appear to be two separate incidents, police said.

At about 11:15 p.m., police were called to a business in the 1200 block of Williamson Road, where they found that a man and woman with gunshot wounds had arrived in a vehicle.

The man was lying on the ground near the vehicle, and the woman was inside.

Both victims, who were not identified, were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

Police later determined that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Carroll Avenue.

There have been no arrests.

The other shooting came to the attention of authorities at about 10:30 p.m., when a juvenile male arrived at Roanoke Memorial with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

An investigation found that the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue. No one has been charged.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD.” Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

