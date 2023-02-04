Three teenage males were shot in a Friday night incident on 22nd Street Northwest in Roanoke, police said Saturday.

The city's latest nonfatal shootings started with reports to 911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street in the Melrose-Rugby neighborhood. While officers were en route, the 911 center received another call about at least one other gunshot wound victim en route to the hospital in a private vehicle.

On 22nd Street, officers found a teenage male inside a residence with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a police news release. The teen was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers who responded to Roanoke Memorial found two additional teenage males, both with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds, in the back of a private vehicle. They were taken into the hospital for treatment.

Police said the trio appeared to have been injured at the residence on 22nd Street, where officers found evidence of a shooting. No arrests have been made, police said. The 1000 block of 22nd Street Northwest is just southwest of Kennedy Park, which the city is renaming this spring in honor of the late neighborhood activist Estelle McCadden.

Roanoke is in the midst of a multi-year plague of gun violence. In 2022, the city had at least 65 incidents in which a person was shot with a firearm, including 17 homicides. Elected officials and appointed members of the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission are particularly focused on strategies to reduce the number of young people who have been shot.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the text with "RoanokePD." Calls and texts with tips can remain anonymous.