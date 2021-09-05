4 arrested after police chase in Montgomery County

Four people from New Jersey are jailed in Montgomery County after a police chase that started on Interstate 81 and led onto back roads Saturday night, according to a sheriff's office report.

Virginia State Police called for assistance at 8:13 p.m., in pursuit on I-81 of a grey 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan that had been reported stolen, according to Capt. Brian Wright with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

In the vehicle were four people wanted in New Jersey on charges related to an armed robbery, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. They were presumed to be armed and dangerous.

At 8:32 p.m., the four abandoned the minivan in the area of Benoit Drive in the Preston Forest area of Montgomery County, the release said. State police caught one of them at that time, and a perimeter to contain the others was established by the sheriff's office, state police, Blacksburg Police and Virginia Tech Police, the release said.

A search, which included the use of drones, went on throughout the night.

By 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the perimeter had been closed and state police left the scene, but Montgomery County deputies maintained a presence for the rest of the morning.