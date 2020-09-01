4 more Roanoke protesters, arrested May 30, see their cases resolved

In a June 22 Roanoke Times story about the protests, Sims recalled the events of that night, saying: “A lot of people were definitely voicing their frustrations, wanting to be heard. ... It was as peaceful as possible.”

Video taken that night and posted to social media showed that the firework was lobbed over top of the protesters and fell right behind the police officers.

Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Rick Garletts said Tuesday that the device had gone off close to a state trooper, who was examined at the scene for “a hearing issue,” but Garletts said he does not know the extent of the injury. No one has been charged with throwing the device.

Each of Tuesday’s four defendants lives in Roanoke except Layman, who is from Blacksburg.

Seven people were arrested at the protests. The first defendant to go to court pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful assembly and paid $146 in fines and court costs. A second pleaded no contest last week to unlawful assembly and carrying a concealed weapon; he had to pay a total of $181, carries 30 days in suspended jail time, and had to surrender the Taurus 9mm handgun he was carrying when he was taken into custody.

Another man who was charged with assault that weekend, Tre’vaughn Dominic Wilson, is due in court Friday.

