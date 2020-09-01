4 more Roanoke protesters, arrested May 30, see their cases resolved

Four of the seven people arrested during the late May demonstrations in Roanoke resolved their cases Tuesday.
Devin Johnson II, 27; Annabelle Layman, 26; Trevor MacDermott, 26; and Khairajhn Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to unlawful assembly, a misdemeanor, and were each ordered to pay a $50 fine, which comes with an additional $96 in court costs.
The four were charged in the early morning hours of May 31. They were among the hundreds who turned out in Roanoke for protests that arose in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died a few days earlier while in the custody of police in Minneapolis.
In a brief summary of the local arrests, police Officer C.J. Hinchey said all four were taken into custody near Fourth Street and Rorer Avenue, about one block northwest of the police department on Campbell Avenue. Crowds had congregated around the entire block, but Hinchey said that after a firework was thrown sometime after 1 a.m., law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly and ordered everyone leave the area. They were given three minutes to comply.
“Most of the crowd dispersed,” Hinchey told the court. “We were told to move in.”
Johnson, Layman, MacDermott and Sims reportedly did not comply and were arrested, but Hinchey told the judge, “All four of them were cooperative.”
In a June 22 Roanoke Times story about the protests, Sims recalled the events of that night, saying: “A lot of people were definitely voicing their frustrations, wanting to be heard. ... It was as peaceful as possible.”
Video taken that night and posted to social media showed that the firework was lobbed over top of the protesters and fell right behind the police officers.
Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Rick Garletts said Tuesday that the device had gone off close to a state trooper, who was examined at the scene for “a hearing issue,” but Garletts said he does not know the extent of the injury. No one has been charged with throwing the device.
Each of Tuesday’s four defendants lives in Roanoke except Layman, who is from Blacksburg.
Seven people were arrested at the protests. The first defendant to go to court pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful assembly and paid $146 in fines and court costs. A second pleaded no contest last week to unlawful assembly and carrying a concealed weapon; he had to pay a total of $181, carries 30 days in suspended jail time, and had to surrender the Taurus 9mm handgun he was carrying when he was taken into custody.
Another man who was charged with assault that weekend, Tre’vaughn Dominic Wilson, is due in court Friday.
