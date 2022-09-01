$550,000 awarded to Roanoke organizations to combat gun violence

Three Roanoke organizations have received a combined $550,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to address the impacts of gun violence in the city.

Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley and Total Action for Progress were each awarded federal grants, the city announced Thursday.

Mayor Sherman Lea said the funding is coming to Roanoke "to address the impacts of gun violence on those communities most at risk."

"That is so important. The funding will go towards boots on the ground," Lea said during a press conference. "This funding is so meaningful to our community as we continue to address gun violence and the many issues that stem from gun violence."

Roanoke was one of 10 Virginia localities to record the highest increases in gun violence in the last year, according to the Justice Department, a city news release said, “underscoring the need for collaborative, creative, and long-term solutions.”

The Roanoke Police Department reported a 21% increase in firearm-related crimes from 2020 to 2021. Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the region's only Level 1 trauma center, saw a 48% increase in gun-related injuries in the same time, the news release said.

Since Jan. 1, 12 people have died after being shot in the city. William A. Dungee Jr., 26, died after a shooting in February. His father, William "Munch" Dungee, said Thursday that losing his son was one of the hardest things he's ever had to face.

"No parent should ever have to bury their child," Dungee said. "And although I couldn't save my child, I'm trying to build a village so that other parents don't have to go through the hurt and pain."

The father, who now serves as a mentor for city youth through the Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma (RESET) program, said that "nothing is ever enough" when it comes to funding gun violence prevention efforts, "but we have to start somewhere."

"With the grant money, that's a start," Dungee said. "It takes a village, so everybody has to do their part. Not just grant money. I'm talking about people on the ground, the parents, the schools, the barber shops, the churches. Everybody has to step up and do their part."

The three grants announced Thursday each will cover a two-year period. The federal funding was allocated through state initiatives.

Carilion Clinic’s $200,000 grant comes through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Victim Services Grant Program as a Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs grant. That money will be used to support its Violent Injury Recovery & Support Program.

"We have seen our fair share of gun violence injuries," Carilion trauma services director Dan Freeman said Thursday. "I'm confident that this grant and the funds made available will further help us, as a community, address the disparity at the root of gun violence.

The proposed support program is designed to “assist gun violence survivors beyond the bedside with the help of a new team made up of intervention specialists,” the city press release said.

The specialists will evaluate a patient’s needs when discharged and will act as a care coordinator for up to a year afterwards, “connecting survivors with resources in the community that help them with long-term, quality of life recovery.”

“This will contribute to the patient's overall wellbeing,” Freeman said. “We are excited to extend the care we offer to these patients beyond the physical injuries, beyond our trauma bays and the hospital walls. Focusing on patient's overall wellness is one of the most important things we can do help better the health of the communities that we serve.”

The care model is similar to that of Carilion’s Bridge to Treatment Program, which helps substance use disorder patients find treatment and other related services in the community.

Carilion will also receive training and guidance from Virginia Commonwealth University, which created a similar program.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley received $150,000 for EnVision Center Counseling. The grant will fund a counselor stationed for five days a week at the EnVision Center in northwest Roanoke adjacent to Lansdowne Park. Residents can make appointments as needed or simply drop in for support.

"Northwest Roanoke has significantly been impacted by gun violence," Family Services president and CEO Linda Hentschel said Thursday. "In 2021, 40 percent of gun violence victims were from this location of the city. Family Service wants to support the families, the victims, the neighbors, the friends of those who are still traumatized and anxious over the violence that this gun violence has created."

“My hope is that Family Service will also be able to help decrease the stigma often associated with mental health,” Hentschel continued. “People need help when life's crises and chaos become more than they can handle alone. Family Service wants to be there to help be that support.”

TAP’s grant is $200,000. It comes through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice as a Community Based Gun Violence Intervention Program grant. The money will be used to fund the Gun Violence Emergency Relocation Project .

The project will move low-income families out of violence hot spots in the city, or out of “unsafe living conditions that would likely expose them to further violence,” the city news release said.

The project follows a relocation model TAP has used for victims of domestic violence that the city says has been successful.

TAP president and CEO Annette Lewis said she hopes that the new relocation effort will "help keep children out of harm's way."

“It fills a gap in some of our local offerings, not only helping those directly impacted by gun violence, but secondary victims as well,” Lewis said Thursday. “It will help give victims a fresh start, proactively addressing multigenerational trauma.”

The project aims to serve between 12 and 24 families over the two-year grant term.

Joe Cobb, a city council member and chairman of the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, said gun violence in Roanoke is “not a problem that can be solved overnight.”

“A multifaceted issue like gun violence will require long-term thinking,” Cobb said. “These initiatives are great examples of strategic collaboration to meet our community members where they are and address the residual impacts of gun violence.”

The commission has worked closely with the grant recipient organizations before.

“The grants will build on those relationships as the City of Roanoke administers the funds, and Carilion, Family Service and TAP continue to work together to build programming, measure success, and provide feedback on evolving needs,” the city press release said.

Cobb said that through the grants, “the fabric of our community’s response to gun violence gets stronger.”

“In a few months, when a gunshot wound victim comes to Carilion, they and their family might be connected to the counseling available at Lansdowne, or safe housing available through TAP,” Cobb said during Thursday's press conference. “These connections can mean the difference between someone getting caught in the culture of gun violence or breaking out of it."

"I’m optimistic about our community, because every day I see community members and partners making difference through positive, encouraging and opportunity-based relationships that we are creating and sustaining together," Cobb continued. "Through these short-term and long-term efforts, I’m confident, and we are confident, that we will break this cycle of violence and reduce gun violence in our community.”