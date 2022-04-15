Abduction charge added in Giles County murder case

Mary Huskey Palmer, charged last year with fatally shooting her husband, now faces nine new charges and the possibility of decades in prison — or a life sentence, depending on arguments that could be made at trial.

Palmer, 51, was arrested after the death of Arthur Palmer III, a 38-year-old sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail. She was initially charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

A Giles County grand jury this week added more charges, including a charge of abducting her husband's daughter in a series of events that began in his Narrows apartment and stretched across the July 4 weekend last year.

Issued Tuesday, the indictments were sealed until they were served on Mary Palmer in the Western Virginia Regional Jail. This occurred Thursday night, Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly confirmed Friday.

The new indictments are for abduction, two counts of robbery for taking the cell phones from Arthur Palmer and his daughter, grand larceny of Arthur Palmer’s vehicle, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and three counts of using a gun to commit a felony. There is also one count of felony child abuse for allegedly forcing Arthur Palmer’s daughter to remain in the room as he died.

The new charges carry potential maximum punishment of more than 75 years in prison. Lilly said that Virginia law allows a prosecutor to argue for a life sentence for the robbery charge involving the child’s cell phone.

Second-degree murder is punishable by maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

A date has not been set for Mary Palmer’s case to be heard in Giles County Circuit Court.

In February, at a preliminary hearing in the case, a police officer testified that Arthur Palmer is thought to have been shot in on the morning of July 3. His body was discovered on July 5.

At the preliminary hearing, Arthur Palmer’s daughter, now 13, testified that her father and Mary Palmer were separated but that Mary Palmer came to their residence July 2 for supper then stayed to watch a movie. The Palmers had married in 2018.

The girl said that the morning after the supper and movie, she was awakened by a noise. She went into her father’s bedroom and was surprised to find Mary Palmer still there.

Her stepmother had blood on her clothes and was standing over her father, who lay on the floor next to his bed, the girl said. Mary Palmer held a pistol, the girl said, and was shouting that Arthur Palmer had ruined her life.

The girl said that Mary Palmer took her cell phone and made her sit down on the floor for a period of time. Her father was still alive, the girl said, but did not get up.

Lilly said at the preliminary hearing that Arthur Palmer was shot in the chest and bled to death on the floor of the bedroom.

Eventually, Mary Palmer made the girl accompany her on a drive into West Virginia, then to Mary Palmer’s residence in Pearisburg, and finally to Roanoke, the girl said.

