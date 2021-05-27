Accused abductor of Giles County toddler is denied bond

CHRISTIANSBURG — Nancy Renee Fridley, the Clifton Forge woman accused of abducting a 2-year-old from a Giles County church, tried to mislead investigators by submitting false tips, a prosecutor said Thursday.

During the 25 hours that Fridley allegedly had Noah Gabriel Trout, the toddler who was taken from a nursery during Sunday services at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, she and her boyfriend shaved the child's head and introduced him to neighbors as "Bobby Jr.," the son of Fridley's boyfriend Bobby Lee Taylor, the prosecutor said.

Also, Fridley seemed to be planning to abduct two boys — besides Noah, she seemed to be seeking a younger boy, Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly said during Thursday's bond hearing.

Fridley was seeking a bond to be released from jail, where she has been held since her arrest on May 4, the day after Noah was taken from the church. She is charged with abduction and child abuse or neglect in Giles County, and possession of methamphetamine in Alleghany County. Her hearing Thursday was held before Judge Robert Viar in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, with Fridley appearing via a video link from the Western Virginia Regional Jail.