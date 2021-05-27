Accused abductor of Giles County toddler sent fake tips to investigators, prosecutor says

Lilly said there was evidence that in March or April, Fridley visited a church in Narrows.

She returned to the Narrows church on May 3 and went to its childcare area, where she gave a false name for herself and said that “Larry” was sick and had asked her to pick up a child, Lilly said.

But church members questioned Fridley and when she gave a name for the child she was looking for, they said it was not the name of anyone there and turned her away, Lilly said.

Investigators determined that Fridley then went to another Narrows church, across the street from the first, and again said she was there to pick up a child, Lilly said. She was turned away there as well.

Fridley went on to Ripplemead and Riverview Baptist Church, where she talked to nursery workers, and pointed to Noah, saying he was the boy she was supposed to take, Lilly said.

Fridley was photographed leaving the church with Noah, Lilly said. She drove him to Clifton Forge, which is about 90 miles away, and told her boyfriend that this was his child, Lilly said.

Fridley and Taylor shaved Noah’s head and took him around to meet neighbors, Lilly said.