Accused leader of Roanoke street gang faces trial on federal charges

Following Guerrant’s incarceration, he continued to run to Rollin’ 30s Crips from behind bars, prosecutors allege in court papers.

By early 2018, tension on the outside had developed between Trayvone Kasey, who felt the gang was getting weak, and Demonte Mack, who was beginning to fear that Kasey would incriminate him in the earlier murder of Lee, which remained an unsolved case.

“These two tensions came to a head in February 2019,” prosecutors would write in court papers, when Kasey and Mack met a third man at Lansdowne for a marijuana transaction.

Markel Trevon Girty, a 23-year-old who had no involvement with the gang, was shot in the chest at close range by Kasey. Kasey and Mack, who was present, took the marijuana and left, according to evidence presented at a hearing last year when Kasey pleaded guilty to the murder.

According to court documents, Mack told his fellow gang member that he had trained him well.

“This murder cemented Kasey’s loyalty in Mack’s eyes,” assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet would later write in an associated case. “There was also an element of mutually-assured destruction at work here too, since Kasey had watched Mack murder [Lee], and now Mack had watched Kasey shoot and kill [Girty].”