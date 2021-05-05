Accused Noah Trout abductor may have targeted other children, sheriff's office says

The accused abductor of 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout may have targeted other children, the Giles County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

In a news release posted on Facebook, the sheriff's office said that is has information that Nancy Renee Fridley, 44, of Clifton Forge, who is charged with abducting Noah from a church nursery Sunday in Ripplemead, also went to two churches in Narrows and may have been "casing other places outside of Giles County to commit similar acts."

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information, who had contact with Fridley or who recognized her vehicle from pictures the sheriff's office released, contact local law enforcement.

The sheriff's office released several new details of the alleged abduction, including that the location where Noah was recovered Monday – and where Fridley was arrested – was Fridley's residence in a mobile home park located at 100 Nicholas Drive in Clifton Forge.

Also, the sheriff's office said there was "no credible connection" between Noah, his family members, and Fridley.