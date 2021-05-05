Accused Noah Trout abductor may have targeted other children, sheriff's office says

The accused abductor of 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout may have targeted other children, the Giles County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
In a news release posted on Facebook, the sheriff's office said that is has information that Nancy Renee Fridley, 44, of Clifton Forge, who is charged with abducting Noah from a church nursery Sunday in Ripplemead, also went to two churches in Narrows and may have been "casing other places outside of Giles County to commit similar acts."
The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information, who had contact with Fridley or who recognized her vehicle from pictures the sheriff's office released, contact local law enforcement.
The sheriff's office released several new details of the alleged abduction, including that the location where Noah was recovered Monday – and where Fridley was arrested – was Fridley's residence in a mobile home park located at 100 Nicholas Drive in Clifton Forge.
Also, the sheriff's office said there was "no credible connection" between Noah, his family members, and Fridley.
"All indications point to this being a stranger abduction and Noah being chosen by Fridley at random," the sheriff's office said in the news release. There was no indication that Fridley planned to transfer the boy to "anyone in particular," the sheriff's office said.
Noah was taken at about noon Sunday during services at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, officials have said.
Fridley was driving a charcoal colored 2007 Chevy Trailblazer at the church. It had a “BOOBER” sticker at the top of the windshield, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators say Fridley also went to New Valley Fellowship Church and Mountain View Ministries, both in Narrows, on Sunday morning. Fridley was near the two Narrows churches about a month earlier as well, the sheriff's office said.
Noah was recovered Monday at about 1:25 p.m. by Virginia State Police tactical team members, the sheriff's office said. The boy was checked by medics on the scene, then later at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and released to his family. Noah seemed to be fine, officers have said.
Fridley is charged with abduction and felony child endangerment. Also arrested Monday was Bobby Lee Taylor, 42, also of Clifton Forge. Taylor was charged with abduction.
Fridley will face trial in Giles County, because her alleged offenses occurred at the church, and Taylor in Alleghany County because his acts occurred there, said Bobby Lilly and Ann Gardner, the commonwealth's attorneys in Giles and Alleghany counties, respectively.
Taylor and Fridley also each were charged in Alleghany County with possessing a Schedule I or II drug.