Accused of burning Montgomery Co. house, man asked if officer brought hotdogs and marshmallows

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County man burned down his rented home last year, then asked a sheriff’s deputy if he had brought “some hot dogs and marshmallows,” a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Kenny James Slusser, 49, of Blacksburg resolved much of the case against him with a plea agreement and a sentence of community service. Still to be determined, however, is how much he may have to pay the owner of his former residence.
At a hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Judge Mike Fleenor convicted Slusser of a felony charge of destroying property, then ordered him to return May 20 so that restitution could be set.
Slusser’s case began April 23 when emergency dispatchers were notified of a house fire in the 6500 block of Great Valley Drive in the McCoy community. The house, which was Slusser’s residence, was a total loss, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz said Wednesday.
When a sheriff’s deputy located Slusser at a neighbor’s home and told him that his dwelling had been destroyed, Wolz said, Slusser replied, “I don’t give a f—- about that house. Let the mother——er burn. Did you bring some hotdogs and marshmallows?”
Slusser also told the officer that he had started the fire with gasoline and a heat gun, but thought that he had extinguished it with a hose before going to the neighbor’s house, Wolz said.
Slusser initially was charged with arson. But on Wednesday, the charge was shifted to property destruction in a plea agreement. Slusser entered an Alford plea to the amended charge, meaning he maintained his innocence but admitted that he would likely be found guilty if the case were tried.
Defense attorney Bev Davis of Radford told the judge that if there had been a trial on the arson charge, he would have defended his client’s innocence on the grounds that he did not intend to set fire to the house.
“It was an accident with the heat gun,” Davis said.
Davis explained that Slusser was working on a car near the house and that the house’s wall caught fire. Slusser then got a hose and thought he put the fire out, Davis said.
Slusser then went to the neighbor’s home and began drinking, Davis continued. When Slusser and the neighbor saw fire trucks rush past, Slusser realized that the fire might not have gone out, and drank more, Davis said.
Slusser was upset when he talked to the deputy but later told the officer he had not meant to burn the house, Davis said.
The defense attorney added that an analysis by the state crime lab had found no trace of an accelerant in evidence taken from the house’s remains.
Fleenor said that he was finding Slusser guilty, then sentenced him to five years in prison, with the entire term suspended. The judge said Slusser would have to perform 50 hours of community service and would be supervised by the probation office for five years.
Slusser also can have no contact with Jon Hetherington, the owner of the burned house, Fleenor said.
A search warrant filed in the case said that the fire occurred a day before an eviction hearing against Slusser was scheduled in the county court system.
The search warrant also said Slusser suffered burns on his arms and chest.
Wolz said Wednesday that the house’s value had been estimated at more than $90,000 but that restitution calculations also would have to take into account insurance payments that the owner has received.