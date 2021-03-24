Accused of burning Montgomery Co. house, man asked if officer brought hotdogs and marshmallows

Slusser initially was charged with arson. But on Wednesday, the charge was shifted to property destruction in a plea agreement. Slusser entered an Alford plea to the amended charge, meaning he maintained his innocence but admitted that he would likely be found guilty if the case were tried.

Defense attorney Bev Davis of Radford told the judge that if there had been a trial on the arson charge, he would have defended his client’s innocence on the grounds that he did not intend to set fire to the house.

“It was an accident with the heat gun,” Davis said.

Davis explained that Slusser was working on a car near the house and that the house’s wall caught fire. Slusser then got a hose and thought he put the fire out, Davis said.

Slusser then went to the neighbor’s home and began drinking, Davis continued. When Slusser and the neighbor saw fire trucks rush past, Slusser realized that the fire might not have gone out, and drank more, Davis said.

Slusser was upset when he talked to the deputy but later told the officer he had not meant to burn the house, Davis said.

The defense attorney added that an analysis by the state crime lab had found no trace of an accelerant in evidence taken from the house’s remains.