After back-and-forth about address, no bond for Montgomery tree-top protester

And though the Montgomery County charge against Fiocco was a misdemeanor, the nature of the case – an arrest for not obeying another court order – argued against bond, Jensen said.

Jensen detailed how two state police officers were raised by a crane to Fiocco's platform and found the protester had used a "sleeping dragon" device to attach themself to the tree.

A sleeping dragon is a length of PVC pipe with handcuffs inside, Jensen said. The protester locks their hands inside the pipe, along with the ends of a cable tied, in this instance, to a tree, Jensen said.

The state police officers went back to the ground, got tools and returned to Fiocco's platform, Jensen said. The officers cut away the tree to free the cable, then lowered Fiocco. The protester was then placed in the custody of sheriff's deputies who cut away the PVC pipe and released Fiocco from the sleeping dragon without inflicting harm, Jensen said.

Jensen said that the lengths the protesters made authorities go to – plus an online statement Fiocco posted that said in part, "the fight continues" – supported his position that Fiocco, if let out of jail, was likely to return to actions against Mountain Valley.