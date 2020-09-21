After Confederate and Dukes of Hazzard arguments, Giles Co. case brings 30-year sentence

On July 29, Neely, 34, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture or distribute it. She was sentenced to serve two years and one month.

On Monday, Nagel pointed to the gap between Neely’s sentence and the recommended 30 years for Chapman and argued that it was not fair. “Her conduct was identical” to Chapman’s, he said.

Both defendants had prior records of drug distribution. Neely told investigators that she and Chapman had been cutting meth with rock salt to dilute it and have more to sell, Lilly and Nagel said. The two were found in a motel room that Neely had rented, Nagel said. Each argued the meth belonged to the other.

But Lilly countered that the co-defendants’ cases were very different – that Neely did not have as extensive a prior record as Chapman, and that she immediately cooperated with investigators.

Neely admitted her involvement from the start and testified against Chapman, Lilly noted.

Nagel asked the judge to consider sentencing guidelines that called for a maximum 10 years for Chapman, and said that with Chapman’s health problems, a 30-year term might be equivalent to a life sentence. Lilly urged the judge to impose the jury’s full recommendation.