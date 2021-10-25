After giving birth, Icy Roads defendant heads to prison

CHRISTIANSBURG — Shannon Marie Winters must serve eight years in prison for her role in bringing methamphetamine from Georgia to the New River Valley – and for neglecting her daughter – a judge said last week.

Winters, 42, of Christiansburg, returned to Montgomery County Circuit Court via a video link from jail for a sentencing hearing that imposed the punishment outlined in her May plea agreement.

Judge Mike Fleenor, who earlier this year put in place measures to let Winters leave the Western Virginia Regional Jail to give birth to a baby, said he was sentencing Winters to 50 years in prison, to be suspended after she served eight years.

In addition, Winters was fined $500 and placed on 40 years of probation after her release, with the first 20 years to be supervised by the probation office.

In May, Winters pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of meth, transporting a Schedule II substance into Virginia, and child neglect. She became the next-to-last defendant to be sentenced in the Icy Roads meth ring case.