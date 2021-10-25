After giving birth, Icy Roads defendant heads to prison

CHRISTIANSBURG — Shannon Marie Winters must serve eight years in prison for her role in bringing methamphetamine from Georgia to the New River Valley – and for neglecting her daughter – a judge said last week.
Winters, 42, of Christiansburg, returned to Montgomery County Circuit Court via a video link from jail for a sentencing hearing that imposed the punishment outlined in her May plea agreement.
Judge Mike Fleenor, who earlier this year put in place measures to let Winters leave the Western Virginia Regional Jail to give birth to a baby, said he was sentencing Winters to 50 years in prison, to be suspended after she served eight years.
In addition, Winters was fined $500 and placed on 40 years of probation after her release, with the first 20 years to be supervised by the probation office.
In May, Winters pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of meth, transporting a Schedule II substance into Virginia, and child neglect. She became the next-to-last defendant to be sentenced in the Icy Roads meth ring case.
At her plea hearing, a prosecutor recounted how 30 people were arrested last year as law enforcement officers shut down a meth pipeline. Twenty-eight were convicted, one had the charges dropped, and another may have the charges dropped in a year.
According to prosecutors, Winters traveled to Georgia twice with Thomas George Belcher Jr., 47, of Elliston, the principal figure in Icy Roads. Between November 2018 and January 2020, Belcher bought meth in Georgia and sold it in the New River Valley, prosecutors have said.
Winters also let her daughter – the older sister to the child born last month – be present when meth was packaged for sale, took her on one of the trips to Georgia for meth, and made the girl live in an outbuilding without electricity or water, a prosecutor said in May.
On Wednesday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Little and defense attorney Hyatt Shirkey of Roanoke said they had nothing new to add to what was before the judge.
Winters said that she had had a lot of time to think, and realized that while she had suffered from an array of problems, they did not excuse her actions.
“I had a choice and I chose drugs,” Winters said, sobbing. “I deeply regret that decision. … My parents should be enjoying their retirement, not raising my children.”