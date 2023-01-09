After victim's death, both sides of tangled Radford abduction case await judge's ruling

RADFORD — It is almost a year since Catlyn Marea Wilhelm said that she was abducted from a Radford grocery store parking lot and sexually assaulted for hours in Henry County. Five people were accused of having some part in her ordeal and charges are still pending against three defendants.

But those cases are continuing without the central witness. Wilhelm, 20, died last year of what the medical examiner’s office found to be an overdose of fentanyl and hydrocodone.

With trials and a plea hearing scheduled for February and March, attorneys are waiting for a Radford judge to rule if Wilhelm’s description of what happened to her, recorded early in one of the cases, can still play a part. An ongoing court dispute over Wilhelm’s testimony centers on one of the charges filed against Deshawn Kiree Tucker, a 30-year-old Pulaski County man who was an ex-boyfriend of Wilhelm’s.

Tucker was arrested last January on a charge of abduction with the intent to defile.

At Tucker’s preliminary hearing in April, Wilhelm, of Christiansburg, gave heer version of happened to her: that Tucker surprised her in the parking lot of the Food City in Radford and took her to his residence in Dublin, then to Floyd County where she was transferred to another vehicle that carried her to Henry County.

Wilhelm said that she owed Tucker $2,000 that he had loaned her to buy a car and that she had been avoiding him. She said that when Tucker suddenly appeared in the parking lot on Jan. 10, 2022, he said that he needed his money.

After taking her to Dublin, Wilhelm said, Tucker told her she could work off the debt “or get f——- up.”

Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak has argued that Tucker owed his own debt to men in Henry County, and that he turned Wilhelm over to them to settle that debt.

In court, Wilhelm wept as she said that she was sexually assaulted during the night and next morning, and eventually was able to text the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to summon help.

Defense attorneys at hearings in Radford and Henry County have said that Wilhelm had chances to get away if she wanted to and pointed to inconsistencies between her account of drugs she took that night and the results of a blood test.

Attorney Michael McPheeters of Martinsville, who at a February hearing in Henry County represented a man charged with attacking Wilhelm, said then that Wilhelm went to Henry County to use drugs and was not forced into any of the acts that she described.

It was McPheeters’ client, Bobby Ronnell Helms Sr., 44, of Fieldale, along with Tucker, who had involved histories of drug convictions. Helms has pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine multiple times over the past two decades. Tucker was found guilty of possessing cocaine in 2015 and distributing oxycodone the year before. Other convictions included weapons violations, forgery and theft for Helms, and breaking and entering for Tucker.

Wilhelm’s record, which had consisted of driving infractions, included drug and gun charges, too. But these didn’t come until after the incidents in Radford and Henry County.

In Henry County, Helms is charged with rape and forcible sodomy and is scheduled next month for a two-day jury trial. Charges were dropped last year against two more Henry County defendants, Waylon Cox, 37, also of Fieldale, and Patricia Beth Inman.

Also facing charges in Radford is Tabatha Suzette Stephenson of Christiansburg, Wilhelm’s former best friend.

She was described initially as another victim in the case, but Wilhelm said Stephenson set her up to meet Tucker — that on Jan. 10, 2022, she and Stephenson had driven from the New River Valley to Roanoke together and when they returned, Stephenson said that she needed to go to Radford Food City to meet someone.

Wilhelm said that she did not know that person would be Tucker. She said that Stephenson ended up driving Tucker’s SUV as it carried all three to Dublin, then accompanied her to Henry County.

In June, a Radford grand jury indicted Stephenson on a charge of conspiring to commit abduction with the intent to defile.

Tucker was indicted on the same conspiracy charge. The new charge remained unresolved — as did Tucker’s original abduction charge — when Wilhelm died on Aug. 6.

It turned out that defense attorney Robert Canard of Christiansburg, who represents Tucker, had the only recording of Wilhelm’s testimony at the Radford preliminary hearing for Tucker. Canard recorded her on his phone to refer to for future proceedings.

Soon after Wilhelm’s death, Rehak asked Radford Circuit Court Judge Joey Showalter to order Canard to preserve the recording and to give the prosecution a copy.

Canard asked that Wilhelm’s recorded testimony be excluded from any consideration of the conspiracy charge. He argued that when Wilhelm spoke, Tucker only faced a count of abduction, so nothing she said should pertain to a charge that was filed later.

Rehak disagreed. In a court filing, he wrote that Wilhelm was “traded like property,” that Wilhelm she was forced to take a pill that made her sleepy, then was sexually assaulted.

But as Wilhelm was drugged and attacked, Stephenson was left free to move around, Rehak wrote. That suggested that Stephenson was “appointed to monitor and guard Catlyn to prevent escape,” Rehak wrote.

“A conspiracy is inherent,” Rehak wrote elsewhere in the filing. “… It is difficult to envision this sordid chain of events without the required planning and assistance of others.”

Rehak said that he would have other witnesses, but that he thought Wilhelm’s own words should be heard.

“That is all that is left of her,” Rehak wrote.

Tucker’s attorney, Canard, did not respond to messages seeking comment. Stephenson’s attorney, Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg, declined to speak about her case.

Two months after Wilhelm reported being assaulted, she was charged in Franklin County with possessing a Schedule I or II drug, and with possessing a gun while possessing drugs. Those charges had not been resolved when she died and were formally dismissed on Aug. 17.

In Radford, Showalter has not yet decided how, or if, Wilhelm’s recorded account will be used.

Tucker is scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting March 2. Stephenson is scheduled for a plea hearing on March 10.