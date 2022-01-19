Alleghany County teacher faces 31 charges of indecent acts with a child

A teacher at Alleghany County High School was arrested Tuesday on 31 charges of indecent acts with children, all for incidents that court records said occurred years ago.

Gavin Andrew Haynes, 35, of Covington, is being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing Thursday in the county's circuit court.

Listed on the high school's website as a health science and physical education teacher, Haynes has been on administrative leave for the past year, schools Superintendent Kim Halterman said a statement released Tuesday.

The statement, which did not name Haynes, said that a staff member was arrested Tuesday on 31 felonies "related to alleged sexual contact involving minors," and that the staff member had been put on leave on Jan. 21, 2021, when administrators learned of the accusations against the person.

"This individual is not allowed on school property. Because this is a personnel matter, there is little else we can share at this time," Halterman's statement said.

According to court records, 20 of the charges against Haynes have an offense date of June 10, 2010. Another has an offense date of Aug. 1, 2010. Eight more have offense dates of Aug. 1, 2012, and two of Aug. 1, 2016.

Haynes' arrest followed a county grand jury last week returning direct indictments against him for the 31 charges.

The schools referred questions to Virginia State Police or to Alleghany County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Gardner.

State police Sgt. Richard Garletts issued a short statement Wednesday that gave no details about what Haynes is said to have done beyond confirming his arrest. Gardner was out of the office Wednesday.

