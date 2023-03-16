Shawn Michael Tolbert turned out not to be the man that Virginia State Police sought last year — but when he would not stop for a trooper who tried to pull his car over, he became the subject of a multi-county, weeks-long manhunt.

And that, on Thursday, led to a third year in prison being added to Tolbert's punishment for last summer's extended run from authorities.

Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, appeared by video at a hearing in Roanoke County Circuit Court and entered a no-contest plea to a felony charge of eluding. Judge James Swanson accepted a plea agreement worked out by defense attorney Brad Braford of Roanoke and Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Braxton.

The judge said that he was convicting Tolbert and imposing the recommended sentence of two years in prison, to be suspended after Tolbert serves one year. Swanson also suspended Tolbert's drivers license for 30 days, a mandatory penalty for eluding.

This latest year to serve joins two other year-long terms of incarceration imposed after Tolbert pleaded guilty to assault and battery against a law enforcement officer in Craig County, and to eluding in Montgomery County. Braford said after the hearing that the sentences from the different jurisdictions must be served one after another, for a total of three years to serve so far.

Tolbert still faces a charge of obstructing justice in Pulaski County, and is scheduled to resolve it at an April 11 hearing in the county's General District Court.

On Thursday, Braxton said that Tolbert's flight from officers began on Aug. 11 when state police were told to be on the lookout for a suspect in a robbery in Botetourt County. The suspect was described as a white man with red hair driving a black sedan.

The person a trooper saw driving south on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County seemed to fit the description. The officer ignited his lights and siren, but Tolbert did not stop. Instead, he sped up to 85 mph and began weaving through traffic and passing cars on the shoulder, Braxton said.

The trooper lost sight of Tolbert's car, then stopped pursuit as he received an update — the Botetourt County suspect had been driving a blue car, not a black one like Tolbert was driving, and that the suspect's car was a Volkswagen Jetta, not a Mitsubishi Eclipse like Tolbert's.

By then, other agencies were watching for Tolbert, and as he headed south into Montgomery County, the chase resumed. A Blacksburg police officer testified last year that his speedometer hit 122 mph as he tried unsuccessfully to catch him.

Tolbert left the interstate in Montgomery County, took U.S. 460 into Giles County, then turned into Craig County, where he crashed on Virginia 42, according to Braxton and earlier statements made by officers and prosecutors. Tolbert escaped on foot and remained at large for weeks as officers warned residents in several counties to lock doors and take other precautions.

Tolbert was arrested on Aug. 31 in Pulaski County.

At Thursday's hearing, Braford highlighted that the pursuit of Tolbert began with a mistake. "There was confusion about what Botetourt County was looking for," he said.

But Tolbert agreed that the eluding charge was justified, Braford added, because he had not stopped for the trooper.