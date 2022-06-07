Appeals court exonerates Montgomery County man in child abuse case

A Montgomery County man who battled child sex abuse accusations for years was vindicated this week by the Virginia Court of Appeals.

David Wayne Kingrea, 48, of Pilot, was cleared of an indecent liberties conviction from 2014 in an appeals court order dated June 6. The unusual exoneration will not take effect until the Virginia Attorney General's office, which opposed Kingrea's appeal, decides whether to ask the Virginia Supreme Court to review the case.

Accused of molesting his former girlfriend's son in 2008, Kingrea served 12 months in jail and was labeled a sex offender, a stigma that he said cost him job opportunities.

And the sex offender designation barred Kingrea from schools and other children's facilities, which hampered his ability to care for his own son, who is profoundly disabled.

But in 2020, the boy — by then a grown man — that had accused Kingrea filed an affidavit saying that he had lied and that Kingrea did not sexually abuse him. Kingrea and his attorney launched a legal process that resulted in the appeals court ruling this week.

On Tuesday, Kingrea called the appeals court's decision "very beautiful" and said it lifted "a lot of heartbreak" from his family.

"We won. Truth won. Good beat evil," Kingrea said.

He said that he hoped that he and his wife would now be better able to seek various avenues of assistance for their son, who is 7.

Attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, who represented Kingrea at his 2014 trial and in his appeal, said he was "tickled to death" by the ruling.

"I'm just happy for David and his family. I just want closure for them … to undo what's been done to them," Kellerman said.

Kingrea's case started with a turbulent relationship that he had with a woman who for a time moved into his home with her two young sons. Drugs and violence were part of their time together, according to an account that was part of the appeals court's ruling.

But it was not until several years after the relationship ended that Shawn Douglas Smith, a son of Kingrea's former girlfriend, told a counselor that when Smith was 10, Kingrea groped him and also made him touch Kingrea's genitals. That led to a jury trial where most of the charges against Kingrea were thrown out, but he was found guilty of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

In 2018, Smith, by then an adult, was accused of harming his own daughter. In 2020, he was sentenced to serve four years in prison. Behind bars, Smith underwent a religious awakening and began to think about what his false testimony against Kingrea had done, he said during a court hearing in March.

"I now understand what I put Mr. Kingrea through," Smith said in the affidavit he filed from prison.

In the affidavit, Smith recanted his testimony about the sexual abuse. The appeals court noted that Smith said he originally made up the sexual accusations because he wanted revenge for the "whippings" that Kingrea gave him.

In the March court hearing, Smith said that Kingrea was too rough with him, but that there was nothing sexual in their interactions.

Kellerman filed a writ of actual innocence with the appeals court asking that Kingrea's conviction be thrown out. One of the unusual facets of a writ of actual innocence case is that the defendant is presumed guilty, the opposite of a regular criminal proceeding.

But Smith's testimony was the only evidence against Kingrea, the appeals court noted. Without it, "the record is entirely devoid of any evidence that incriminates," the appeals court ruling said.

On Tuesday, Kellerman called Smith's decision to recant — which exposed Smith to possible charges of perjury — "amazing in and of itself."

"He certainly tried to undo what he'd done," Kellerman said. "Better late than never."

Kingrea's case was governed by a law that Virginia General Assembly passed in 2004.

Before then, Virginia barred any newly discovered evidence of innocence unless it came to light within three weeks of sentencing, with the exception of DNA testing. The so-called "21-day rule" was widely regarded as the strictest in the nation.

Although recantations and other non-biological evidence are generally viewed as less reliable than DNA-based proof, the law allows some relief if petitioners can establish that "no rational trier of fact" would have found them guilty had the new information been known at the time of their trial.

But the legal burden remains high.

Shawn Armbrust, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, said she was aware of only about a half dozen writs of actual innocence granted by the Virginia Court of Appeals since the law was passed.

One of the first inmates to invoke the law was Aleck J. Carpitcher of Roanoke County, who in 1999 was sentenced to 38 years in prison for molesting a young girl who later said she made up the allegations.

She then recanted her recantation, and the courts held there was no way to find the truth among varying versions of events that she had given. She was the prosecution's only witness.

Carpitcher's petition was denied and he remained in prison.

The Virginia Parole Board granted him geriatric release in 2020, according to Steve Northup, a Richmond attorney who represented him.

By then, Carpitcher had been transferred to a prison in Oklahoma, close to family members and the American Indian reservation where he grew up. In poor health at the time of his release, Carpitcher struggled at first with life on the outside, his nephew, Joshua Carpitcher, said Tuesday.

Eventually, Carpitcher wound up living in a recreational vehicle in Konawa and was able to "get out and enjoy life," his nephew said.

Although he didn't talk much about his conviction in Virginia, Carpitcher "always maintained his innocence and was constantly looking for a way to completely clear himself of that," Joshua Carpitcher said.

On May 14, Carpitcher died in an Oklahoma City hospital of causes that have yet to be fully determined. He was 65.

Staff writer Laurence Hammack contributed to this article.

