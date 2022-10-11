Appeals court halts Jeffrey bond hearing for full review

A court has temporarily stopped former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s pending release from custody, saying it wants to take a closer look at the matter.

Jeffrey was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in August for fraud.

Last week, a three-judge panel of the Virginia Court of Appeals responded to a legal action by Jeffrey by ordering a Roanoke judge to set bond in Jeffrey’s case. Jeffrey had argued that he should remain free while he appeals his convictions.

The panel said the trial court had “abused its discretion” by immediately jailing Jeffrey after sentencing. It sent the case back to court with an order to the judge that he set "reasonable" bond and conditions of release.

But Jeffrey's bid for release ran into interference. Later last week, prosecutors successfully argued that the entire 17-judge court should review the ruling before it took effect.

Prosecutors seized on what they called a lack of detail in the first ruling. “In what manner did the trial court abuse its discretion or upon what statute or case was such determination made?” wrote Sheri Mason, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

In addition, prosecutors said, only two of the three panel judges agreed to the decision, while one opposed it. There's "a diversity of opinion among members of the court that should be settled for the benefit of the parties herein and all criminal litigants in Virginia," Mason wrote.

Officials canceled a hearing that they had scheduled Tuesday to set conditions of release.

The appeals court did not indicate how long it would need for its review.

Jeffrey was convicted in March of two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of embezzlement. He forfeited his seat on city council. In addition receiving a prison term, a judge said he must return $216,000 in stolen money.

The Roanoke City Council appointed Anita Price as interim successor to serve until Dec. 31. Voters will pick a permanent successor in the Nov. 8 vote in a race between Republican Peg McGuire and Democrat Luke Priddy.

Jeffrey's attorney, Melvin Hill, has said that Jeffrey will make a second attempt to appeal his removal from council.