Appeals court orders bond be set for former Roanoke council member Robert Jeffrey

The Virginia Court of Appeals has ordered a Roanoke judge to set bond for former city council member Robert Jeffrey Jr., making possible his release from custody while he awaits sentencing on felony charges.

The trial court, presided over by Circuit Judge David Carson, "abused its discretion" in denying Jeffrey bond at a hearing in June, according to the state court's ruling.

Jeffrey's attorney, Melvin Hill, said he told his client about the court’s Tuesday decision and “he was of course looking forward to being released from jail.”

Jeffrey will return to court Wednesday for another bond hearing, Hill said.

Hill said Jeffrey’s case for bond is based on the fact that he is 53 years old, stands convicted of nonviolent offenses, had no previous criminal record and is suffering from kidney failure. The court of appeals one-page ruling states Jeffrey’s bond must be reasonable, though no amount was specified.

Jeffrey has been in custody since a jury convicted him in March of obtaining money by false pretenses from the city Economic Development Authority and he was led out of court on Carson's order. Later in the dual-victim case, Jeffrey admitted bilking the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization of Roanoke while working for it as a property manager.

At the June hearing, Jeffrey's mother testified that he had been slated for a kidney transplant, but missed his preoperative appointment scheduled for late March, as he had just entered jail. The procedure was put on hold, she said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 22. A prosecution filing said Jeffrey faces a possible penalty of 22 to 57 months in prison and an order to repay victims.

After Jeffrey's conviction, he was removed from the Roanoke City Council. After interviewing numerous candidates, the council chose Anita Price to complete part of Jeffrey's term through the end of this year.

A special election will be held in November and the winner of that race will complete the remaining two years of Jeffrey's term. Republican Peg McGuire and Democrat Luke Priddy are running in that race.