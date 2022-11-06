Argument about cellphone led to Montgomery County murder, investigators say

CHRISTIANSBURG — Video recordings of James Hunter Stallard repeatedly saying that he killed his sometime-girlfriend Crystal Dawn Raines Hannah were played in Montgomery County General District Court before a judge sent charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body on to a grand jury.

The grand jury will decide if Stallard, 38, should be tried in the county’s Circuit Court.

Stallard was arrested in June after his statements to sheriff’s office investigators led to the discovery of the body of Hannah, 44, in a wooded area near Stallard’s residence in the 2600 block of North Fork Road in eastern Montgomery County. He is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

At a preliminary hearing last week, Chelsea Hannah testified that her mother had a “very toxic,” off-and-on relationship for about a dozen years with Stallard. She said that her mother and Stallard fought a lot, that she had heard Stallard threaten to hurt and kill her mother, and that she had seen marks of physical violence on her mother during her relationship with Stallard.

More than two dozen people in the courtroom’s spectator gallery wore buttons with pictures of Crystal Hannah. Several broke into tears as Chelsea Hannah described her mother’s tattoos, which were used to identify her body.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Obenshain questioned a series of investigators who described Stallard’s initial statements that he did not know where Hannah was, then said that he killed her after she objected to him looking at messages on her phone.

Deputy Jonathan Kuzma said that after Hannah was reported missing, he went to Stallard’s house a bit after 1 a.m. June 6 and Stallard told him that he had not seen Hannah for a couple of days.

Investigator Brandon Marshall said that he accompanied Kuzma and that he told Stallard that phone records showed Hannah was likely at his house on the morning before. Stallard said that perhaps she had pulled into his driveway but that he had not seen her.

But about three hours later, Stallard called a dispatcher and asked to speak to Kuzma. When the deputy called him back, Stallard asked him to return and said he wanted to talk.

A body-cam video showed that when the deputy arrived, Stallard said that he had messed up, then added, “I hurt her. … She’s dead, man.”

In the video, Stallard went on to say that Hannah had been at his home on June 5, that they had struggled over her phone, and that he hit, then strangled her. Stallard said that he put her body in a wooded area across North Fork Road.

Defense attorney Brad McConnell of Blacksburg asked Kuzma if Stallard was smoking marijuana when the officer returned to the residence. Kuzma answered yes.

Investigator Dustin Williams testified that later on June 6, he found Hannah’s minivan parked in the woods and that disturbed leaves showed where something was dragged away from the vehicle into a ravine. There he found a “large pile of leaves and twigs” covering Hannah’s body, Williams said.

Three pink flowers had been placed on a rock beside the makeshift burial site, Williams said.

Marshall said that starting at about 6:30 or 7 a.m. on June 6, he questioned Stallard at the sheriff’s office for about two hours. Stallard was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak without an attorney being present, Marshall said.

A video of the interrogation that was played in court showed Stallard saying that Hannah was getting ready to leave for her job at a Food Lion in Blacksburg when he took her phone and started looking through it to see if she was exchanging messages with other men.

Stallard said that Hannah told him that what was on her phone was none of his business. He replied, “I want to see what you’re hiding,” Stallard said in the video.

The argument moved from Stallard’s residence into the yard, with Hannah trying to grab her phone back, Stallard said. One of her grabs scratched the back of his neck and Stallard said he hit Hannah several times in the face and threw her to the ground.

Then, he said in the video, “I choked her out. … I took her to a flat spot and I covered her up.”

McConnell said that the defense would put on no evidence at the preliminary hearing.