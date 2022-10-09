Armed man shot by police outside Southwest Roanoke residence

A man who the Roanoke police department said pointed a gun at an officer was shot and wounded Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace S.W. in Roanoke at approximately 11:10 p.m.

According to a city police news release, after an emergency call of shots being fired, officers encountered an adult man outside of a residence.

He was armed with a gun and pointed it towards police, resulting in one Roanoke officer firing a service weapon and striking him.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during this incident.

The man's name has not been disclosed by police, although a news release from the Roanoke department described his wound as non life-threatening.

In accord with Roanoke department policy, Virginia State Police are investigating this incident. The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave per department policy, according to Roanoke police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to Roanoke's commonwealth attorney, according to state police

By Sunday afternoon, there was no sign of a crime scene at the residence. Neighbors had no comment or further details to provide.