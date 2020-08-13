Armed robberies from summer 2019 land Roanoke man almost 10 years in prison

A pair of armed holdups at businesses in Roanoke and Roanoke County in 2019 have drawn a man prison terms that total nearly a decade.

Dustin Lee Lewis, 34, pleaded no contest Thursday in Roanoke Circuit Court to one count of robbery and was sentenced to serve three years, with five additional years suspended.

In that case, prosecutors said Lewis was arrested after a Sept. 1 incident in which the employees of the Subway on northeast Plantation Road were robbed at gunpoint.

The male suspect took less than $500 directly from the register drawer, then left in a silver Hyundai, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil said at Thursday’s hearing.

He said security cameras caught images of the car, as well as the suspect’s hands, which bore distinctive tattoos. Those matched markings on Lewis’ fingers, he said.

At that time, Roanoke County detectives were looking into a similar robbery one day earlier at the Clipper Food Mart on Williamson Road.

Early Sept. 2, investigators traced the vehicle to a home in the 5800 block of Santa Anita Terrace, a neighborhood between Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens and Williamson Road.