Arrest announced in August homicide case in Roanoke

A 31-year-old Roanoke man has been arrested in a shooting that left another man dead last summer, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Abdul Hakim Fluellen is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony in the Aug. 20 death of Malik Sims.

Sims, 27, was gunned down in southeast Roanoke near the intersection of Garden City Boulevard and Riverland Road, officials said at the time.

Fluellen was indicted in the case and arrested Tuesday without incident, authorities said. The police didn't comment on what led them to begin investigating him as a suspect.

Fluellen hasn't yet appeared in court to respond to the accusations against him. No court date for his case was immediately listed.

He was being held without bond Wednesday in Roanoke City Jail.

