Arrest follows armed robbery Tuesday in Montgomery County

A man accused of the armed robbery of a Blacksburg gas station has been arrested, town police announced Wednesday.

Michael Scott Pack, whose age and place of residence were not immediately available, was captured after his vehicle was stopped on Interstate 81 at about 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, two hours after the reported robbery.

According to a town police news release, police were alerted soon after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a robbery at the Exxon station in the 3600 block of Blacksburg‘s South Main Street. A suspect fired a gun inside the gas station and then left with money from the register, the news release said.

Pack’s arrest came when a Virginia State Police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s. It was heading north on I-81 around mile marker 127. Pack was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.

Pack was charged with armed robbery, using a gun to commit a felony, possessing a gun as a felon, recklessly discharging a gun, and other offenses, the news release said. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

Blacksburg police thanked officers in Christiansburg, Montgomery County, and with the state police for assistance. An investigation continues and Blacksburg police asked that anyone with information about Pack or the robbery call (540) 443-1400, (540) 961-1819, or email ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.