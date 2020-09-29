Arrest follows Grayson County church hatchet attack

Virginia State Police announced an arrest Tuesday in the case of a man who reportedly interrupted a Grayson County church service by banging on the door, then hitting the congregation member who answered with a hatchet – a congregation member who happened to be an off-duty state trooper.

But the identity of the arrested person and other details of the capture were not released, with state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller writing in a news release that she would send more information when she is able.

According to earlier information from the state police, the incident occurred Sunday at about 8:30 p.m., during a service at Burtons Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The church is outside Troutdale, in the 11000 block of Flat Ridge Road.

The off-duty officer who was hit with a hatchet was Senior Trooper D.A. Goins, and the injury to the back of one of his hands was described as minor and treated at the church.

About 20 people were at the church when the officer went to answer a banging at the building’s main entrance, state police said Monday. Goins found a man and dog at the door, and when he asked if he could help, the man began yelling at him. Goins saw the man held a hatchet and began to close the door, at which point the man swung and hit Goins’ hand, state police said.