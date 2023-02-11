A man was wounded in a Saturday evening shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW, Roanoke police said.
Another man was arrested, but neither suspect nor victim was identified Saturday and no other details of the incident were released. Lt. R.A. Robinson said that police would issue a statement about the shooting later.
Robinson said that the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m.
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
