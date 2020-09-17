Arrest made in 2017 homicide in Roanoke

A Roanoke man has been charged in a 2017 arson and homicide that left another man dead, Roanoke police announced Thursday.

Jason Dickerson, 42, is accused of first-degree murder and arson in the death of Lawrence Crowe.

Crowe, who had been a week away from his 60th birthday, was discovered in his Raleigh Court apartment in April 2017 after first responders were dispatched for a fire call.

The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Dickerson was indicted this month and arrested Thursday at a home in Southeast Roanoke, police said.

Authorities did not specify how Dickerson might be connected to the victim. He was taken into custody without incident.

His name didn’t appear in online jail records or court dockets yet late Thursday.

