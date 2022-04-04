Arrest made in 2019 case of missing woman's body found near Hollins

The Roanoke County Police Department has charged a Roanoke man in the death of a Salem woman who disappeared almost three years ago.

Christopher Lee Elliott, 38, was indicted Monday by a Roanoke County grand jury on two felony charges: murder and the possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

The charges stem from the death of Jessica Darling Dickson, 31, who went missing the spring of 2019. Her remains were discovered in February 2021 by Hollins University students who had gone into the woods along the outskirts of the college’s property while working on a class project.

The remains were identified as Dickson’s the following April. Dickson was not a Hollins student, nor was Elliott affiliated with the university, a Roanoke County Police Department press release said.

Elliott is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail on a probation violation charge. The grand jury indictments filed today recommend that he continue to be held without bond.

The police department’s press release said no further details will be released at this time, as the department does not wish to hinder the prosecution of the case.