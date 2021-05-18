Arrest made in armed robbery of Blacksburg convenience store

An arrest has been made in the armed holdup of a convenience store reported last week, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

The robbery was reported just after 11:30 p.m. May 12, a Wednesday night, at the Fast Mart Marathon on Toms Creek Road, officials said.

A man walked in, showed a weapon and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release. No one was hurt in the incident.

Raymond M. Trigg II was charged in the robbery, police announced Tuesday. He’s accused of armed robbery, use of a firearm while committing a robbery and brandishing a firearm.

Trigg is in custody in another jurisdiction where he’s being held without bond, officials said. He has not yet appeared in court to answer the allegations made against him in Blacksburg.

An initial hearing date for his case wasn’t immediately listed in an online court docket.

