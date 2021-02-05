Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run reported in November in Roanoke

A 30-year-old Roanoke woman has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened last fall in northeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Stacy Nicole Clayborne was arrested Thursday after being indicted on a count of felony hit-and-run, officials said. She's accused in a Nov. 3 crash that left a pedestrian, Donald Obenchain of Roanoke, dead on Williamson Road.

Clayborne, who was arrested without incident, was listed Friday as being held in jail without bond. No trial date was immediately set for her case.

Authorities credited the arrest to tips from the public that poured in after investigators released photos of a suspected driver in the crash and made an appeal for information.

The photos appeared to be pulled from store security footage. Search warrants showed that investigators believed the driver stopped at a nearby convenience store shortly before the collision.

"Thank you to community members who called in with information," officials wrote in a statement Friday.

The fatal collision happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Williamson Road Northeast. Obenchain, 62, was one of six pedestrians killed in wrecks in the city last year.

