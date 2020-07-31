Arrest made in Franklin County break-in

A Rocky Mount man has been arrested in a June break-in at a Franklin County store, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Lee Ledbetter, 43, has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary at night and one count of receiving stolen goods.

He’s accused of breaking into the Exchange Milling Company on the evening of June 13, officials said.

The burglary, partially captured on surveillance video, resulted in the loss of an estimated $6,600 worth of clothing, boots and other items, authorities said at the time.

Ledbetter was arrested Wednesday, officials said, and is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

