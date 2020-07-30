You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in Tuesday night shooting that injured 1 in Roanoke County

Arrest made in Tuesday night shooting that injured 1 in Roanoke County

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Roanoke man has been charged in a Tuesday night shooting that left one person seriously injured in Roanoke County, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Mario Deshaun Reynolds, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.

He’s accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Plantation Road, officials said.

One person was struck and taken to a hospital with wounds that authorities said looked potentially life-threatening.

Reynolds was held without bond in the Roanoke County-Salem Jail. The county said police are still pursuing leads in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 540-562-3265.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News