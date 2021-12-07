Arrest made in weekend shooting that wounded 2 in Roanoke

A Roanoke man is in custody and accused of shooting two people outside a home in broad daylight, according to city police.

J'Von Malek Jones, 23, is charged in a shooting that authorities said inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a woman and a man just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Glengary Avenue Northwest.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by first responders. The woman declined treatment, officials said.

Jones was arrested Monday by a team of city police and members of a U.S. Marshals task force. The arrest was without incident, officials said.

He’s charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in a felony.

He has not yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations against him. An initial hearing date has been docketed for Jan. 12.

Jones was listed as being held without bond in the city jail Tuesday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.