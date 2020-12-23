Arrests made after Pulaski County pedestrian death

Two men were arrested following the death of a Pulaski County pedestrian over the weekend, officials said.

Brian Blevins of Pulaski died after being hit by an SUV, according to a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office news release.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies in a marked patrol car traveling south on Alum Spring Road approached a Pontiac SUV that had gone over the center line, according to the release. The car sideswiped the deputies' vehicle, causing damage to the driver's side.

The Pontiac accelerated and continued north on Alum Spring Road, so deputies turned around and tried to find it, according to the release. The Pontiac continued through an intersection after the driver was unable to make a right-hand turn onto Eugene Street, hitting Blevins.

The deputies arrived seconds after the crash and administered aid to Blevins, whom Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services later pronounced dead, according to the release.

Henry Fenner Jr. of Pulaski was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run and eluding police, according to the news release. One of his passengers, Austin Zoch, was charged with intoxication in public. Both men were taken to New River Valley Regional Jail, officials said. Fenner, Zoch and a third passenger, Nelson Malone, were not injured in the crash.

