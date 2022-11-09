Arson suspect in custody after two Roanoke homes catch fire

Roanoke law enforcement took an arson suspect into custody Wednesday after two homes in separate quadrants of the city caught fire.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS department said it “responded to two structure fires within a matter of hours,” a Facebook post said shortly after noon. “The Fire Marshal’s Office believes that the fires are incendiary and are related. A suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the community.”

The first of Wednesday’s two fires started at 9:50 a.m. in a Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority apartment on the 1700 block of Dunbar Street Northwest, according to a press release.

RRHA staff “took notice and immediately called Roanoke Fire-EMS,” the press release said. “Residents from two units were displaced from their homes, but thankfully no one was injured.”

Jasey Roberts, RRHA public relations manager, said three people were displaced from their homes.

“Two were in a neighboring unit, and one was from the unit where the fire originated,” Roberts wrote in an email. “The individual from that unit was deemed a person of interest in regards to the investigation, and […] has been apprehended in the past several hours.”

The person of interest was not identified by authorities.

However, Aan arrest warrant located in the Roanoke City Magistrate’s office Wednesday evening indicated Heather Khristene Johnson, 31, of Roanoke had been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling. The document identifies Johnson's residential address as 1713 Dunbar Street.

Johnson is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bail. She also faces a simple assault charge for an offense that occurred on Oct. 29, according to the jail’s inmate lookup system.

Roberts said the cause of the apartment fire is under investigation, and RRHA is cooperating with the fire department throughout the process.

In another Facebook post Wednesday, the fire-EMS department confirmed that the second fire occurred on the 1600 block of 10th Street Northeast.

“A full investigation will be conducted and further information will be released at a later time,” the first department Facebook post said.