ROCKY MOUNT — An assault and battery charge filed by Rocky Mount property owner Phillip Bane against Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore was dismissed in Franklin County General District Court on Wednesday.

Bane alleged that Moore assaulted him in the parking lot of the town office on May 9. Video has shown that Bane was confronting Town Manager Robert Wood as he was attempting to leave in his car.

Bane, who represented himself, claimed in his opening statement that he was "shoved out of the way" by Moore during the altercation. The alleged incident took place when Moore stepped between Bane and Wood in the parking lot.

"As you will see in the videos, Mark Moore had no legal excuse or justification to carry out this assault," Bane said shortly before showing the video to Judge A.J. Dudley.

Jim Daniel, the attorney representing Moore, stated that Moore's intention was to diffuse the situation between Bane and Wood by getting in between them. He said the incident stemmed from the a ruling from the town's Board of Zoning Appeals concerning property in downtown.

Bane is the registered agent for the company that owns 325 Franklin Street. Work has been ongoing to convert the building into a hotel. In that time Bane has had multiple zoning disputes with the town concerning the property.

Bane, spurred by the situation, ran unsuccessfully for the town council last November.

At Wednesday's hearing, Daniel said during the incident on May 9, Moore stepped between Bane and Wood to "get Mr. Bane to calm down, to leave the area, so there would not be some kind of fist fight or assault by Mr. Bane on Mr. Wood." He said there was no injury to Bane from the interaction.

A few minutes before the incident, Bane entered the town building through a door for employees before being asked to leave, Daniel said. Bane later said he was unable to see the employees only sign on the front of the door due to someone leaving through the door at the time.

At several points during Wednesday's hearing, Dudley took time to explain certain aspects of courtroom decorum to Bane.

Dudley also had to request that members of the audience refrain from improper communication after Daniel alleged that Rocky Mount business owner Bryan Hochstein had held up a clipboard with information to Bane during the hearing. An officer in the court gave another warning after noticing communication between Bane and another person in the audience.

During his closing arguments after resting his case, Bane said assault and battery doesn't require injury. He said it only requires unwanted touching without consent.

"Mr. Moore did not have my consent," Bane said.

"Where is my evidence of that?" Dudley asked. "You didn't testify to that."

When Bane asked if he could take the stand to give his testimony, Daniel objected stating he had already rested his case and could no longer call any witnesses.

Dudley agreed.

Bane failed to make the necessary connections during the hearing such as identifying Moore or even that the alleged offense took place in Franklin County, Dudley said.

He then ruled to dismiss the case.

Moore did not take the stand Wednesday.