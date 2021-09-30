Assault charges against former Virginia Tech student dismissed

CHRISTIANSBURG — Sexual assault and assault and battery charges against a former Virginia Tech student were dismissed this week under an agreement that included counseling and meeting other requirements for the past year.

Moaz Mohammad Shaikh, 19, of Ashburn was charged last year after an incident in a Tech dormitory. The incident prompted a campus notice, as required by federal law.

Last year in Montgomery County General District Court, Shaikh received a deferred disposition – an agreement that charges would be dismissed in a year if he stayed out of trouble. The deferred disposition also mandated that he have had no contact with the victim, who was a fellow Tech student; underwent counseling; and did not consume alcohol, staff at the court clerk's office said this week.

Shaikh did not have to appear in court again and on Wednesday, Judge Randal Duncan dismissed both charges, a clerk's office staffer said.

Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email Thursday that Shaikh is not currently enrolled at the university.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.