Attempt to build a meth 'empire' brings Montgomery Co. man 20 years in prison

CHRISTIANSBURG — Thomas George Belcher Jr. was a "mini-kingpin" who wanted to build a methamphetamine "empire," a prosecutor said Tuesday.
But the attempt ended with Belcher, 47, of Elliston, pleading guilty to an array of charges and receiving 20 years in prison as the central figure in Montgomery County's Icy Roads meth distribution case.
"He may have said 'empire,'" defense attorney David Damico of Roanoke said during Belcher's hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court. "I don't think he is an emperor. He doesn't have much to show for it."
Announced last summer, the Icy Roads case involved 30 defendants and a meth network that stretched from Georgia to the New River Valley. Belcher made repeated trips to Georgia to buy the drug for $300 per ounce, then sold it for twice that through a network of smaller dealers in Montgomery County and Radford, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Little said Tuesday.
About half the defendants in the case have been convicted so far.
The Icy Roads case follows Montgomery County's Operation Crankdown investigation, which in 2018 rounded up 22 people linked to a similar, but separate Georgia-to-the-New-River-Valley meth pipeline.
Belcher is originally from Georgia, Damico said. Belcher's nickname, written as "aka Jawga" in the many indictments, was actually an attempt at a phonetic rendering of his home state, as it would be pronounced in a deep drawl, the attorney explained.
Little said that by Belcher's own account, he made 16 trips to Georgia between November 2018 and January 2020, and bought one to three ounces of meth each time.
Little called Belcher a "mini-kingpin" based on one of the charges that he pleaded guilty to: distribution of a quantity greater than 100 grams of methamphetamine. A plea agreement reduced that charge from distribution of more than 250 grams of the drug.
Belcher also pleaded guilty to distributing more than 10 grams of meth, to seven counts of meth distribution, and to one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Another 22 charges were dropped.
The "empire" comment came from a co-defendant who said Belcher had described that as his goal, Little said.
Belcher sat at the defense table and smiled as Little outlined the evidence the prosecution would have presented if the charges went to trial.
Judge Robert Turk accepted Belcher's plea agreement and imposed a total sentence of 140 years, to be suspended after Belcher served 20. He said that Belcher would be supervised by the probation office for 20 years after his release and would have to pay $1,000 restitution to the Christiansburg Police Department.
Damico said after the hearing that restitution was repayment for town money used in controlled drug buys.
Belcher has one more meth distribution charge that was not covered by the plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to that charge in February and has a sentencing hearing scheduled for July 12.