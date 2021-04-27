Attempt to build a meth 'empire' brings Montgomery Co. man 20 years in prison

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little said that by Belcher's own account, he made 16 trips to Georgia between November 2018 and January 2020, and bought one to three ounces of meth each time.

Little called Belcher a "mini-kingpin" based on one of the charges that he pleaded guilty to: distribution of a quantity greater than 100 grams of methamphetamine. A plea agreement reduced that charge from distribution of more than 250 grams of the drug.

Belcher also pleaded guilty to distributing more than 10 grams of meth, to seven counts of meth distribution, and to one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Another 22 charges were dropped.

The "empire" comment came from a co-defendant who said Belcher had described that as his goal, Little said.

Belcher sat at the defense table and smiled as Little outlined the evidence the prosecution would have presented if the charges went to trial.

Judge Robert Turk accepted Belcher's plea agreement and imposed a total sentence of 140 years, to be suspended after Belcher served 20. He said that Belcher would be supervised by the probation office for 20 years after his release and would have to pay $1,000 restitution to the Christiansburg Police Department.