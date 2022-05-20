Attempted murder charge certified to Salem grand jury

Charges against a Salem man involving an incident during which he allegedly fired a gun at his roommate were certified Friday to a grand jury.

Randolph W. Hargrave, 57, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawfully shooting in an occupied building and shooting in a public place with no injuries after being arrested Jan. 18 at his dwelling in the 1600 block of Narcissus Street.

During a preliminary hearing in Salem General District Court, Patricia Short, Hargrave’s former roommate, testified she was asleep in her bedroom and woke up around 1 a.m. when she heard a loud noise.

Short told the court that Hargrave had let a kitten he had taken in the weekend prior into the house with his other two cats. Two of the felines had gotten into a “howling match.”

When Short asked what was going on, she testified that Hargrave said, “If you’d have been awake, you’d have known.”

Short said it was then that she knew he had been drinking and was in a “foul mood.” She returned to bed.

At about 5:30 a.m., Short said she woke up again and prepared to meet her daughter’s children, whom she sometimes looked after during the day.

Short testified Hargrave was still awake and drinking. “He wasn’t any drunker than he had been other times,” she told the court. She said she sat down in a chair and watched television.

When Short’s daughter didn’t drop her children off at the house as scheduled at about 7 a.m., Short said Hargrave told her the daughter was taking advantage of her.

“If you don’t like it, then get out,” Short said she told Hargrave, to which he responded, “I will.”

Hargrave headed to the back door, Short testified, and said, “You’re not going to see me anymore. Just take care of the cats.”

Short told the court she believed Hargrave was going to commit suicide. She said he had threatened suicide before — “basically as long as I had known him” — and she had asked him not to take his life in the house.

“No, I think I’ll do it here just to spite you,” Short said Hargrave told her. Then, she testified, he went down the stairs to his living quarters on the lower level of the split-level home.

About 45 minutes later, Short said, Hargrave came part of the way back up the stairs.

Then, she said, she heard a gunshot, but she didn’t move. “I think I was just in shock,” she told the court.

Short testified her roommate said, “Look at me,” but she ignored him.

“I’ve got the gun pointed right at your ear,” Short said Hargrave added. She ignored him again.

Then, Short testified, Hargrave asked her to look at him again. She did. She told the court that the gun in Hargrave’s hands was pointed at her head.

Short looked away, she said, and then he fired the weapon, planting a bullet in the ceiling above her head.

Short said she took the phone from the table next to her chair and called 911. She said Hargrave knew the police were on their way.

“Well, I guess if they’re coming to get me, I need to put on clean underwear,” Short testified Hargrave said.

Short went to her bedroom and locked the door. “He had kicked down the door before,” she testified. “As far as I know, he went downstairs.”

When Salem police arrived, Short left her room and left the dwelling through the front door. Officers helped her walk over snow and ice to safety.

One officer testified Friday that police established a perimeter around the house. The officer said Hargrave came to the front door with no weapon in hand but was “belligerent with officers” and “yelling and screaming.”

Police took Hargrave into custody. Short testified that as he was being handcuffed and escorted away, Hargrave yelled, “Patricia, you will pay for this.”

The officer that testified in court Friday said once he read Hargrave his rights, Hargrave agreed to speak with him. The officer said Hargrave explained the two shots he fired were “warning shots.”

The officer testified he could tell Hargrave was intoxicated. He said Hargrave’s speech was slurred and there was a “very strong” alcohol odor.

Police conducted a sweep of the residence, the officer said, and located two bullet holes — one in the wall near the front door and one in the ceiling above Short’s chair.

A second officer testified Tuesday that he obtained a search warrant for the home. During the approved search, officers located a rifle under Hargrave’s bed frame. A bullet retrieved from the whole in the wall matched the caliber of the weapon.

On the stairs, the officer said police found an ashtray and a red solo cup filled with a dark liquid. Short testified Hargrave had been drinking a mixture of cola and whiskey.

Hargrave’s lawyer, James Cargill, asked Short if her former roommate had anger and health issues. She said he did, but he was taking no medication.

Cargill asked Short if Hargrave was a “troubled man,” and she said, “Yes.”

Judge Jaqueline Talevi found that there was sufficient evidence to certify Hargrave’s charges to a grand jury. He is to remain in jail until his next court date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.