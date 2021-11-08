 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attempted murder charge goes to grand jury in Christiansburg

Attempted murder charge goes to grand jury in Christiansburg

{{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTIANSBURG — Rusty Nevians Sutphin agreed Monday that the evidence against him was sufficient for a grand jury to hear, and a judge quickly certified charges that included the attempted murder of his wife.

Sutphin, 38, of Willis, was shot by a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy in August as he held a knife to his wife's throat at a residence in Christiansburg, according to accounts from the Virginia State Police and from search warrants. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, abduction and malicious assault.

At a hearing in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Judge Robert Viar sent the charges on to a grand jury, which is expected to consider in January whether Sutphin should be tried in Circuit Court. Sutphin, who has been jailed since August, attended the hearing through a video link.

Sutphin was wounded during a late-night incident Aug. 7, when town and county officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Gold Drive Northeast. The caller said her mother and stepfather were fighting. Officers found Sutphin threatening his wife with a blade, and when he attacked her, a deputy fired, according to earlier statements about the case.

Both Sutphin and his wife were hospitalized. The officer who wounded Sutphin has not been identified.

Rusty Nevians Sutphin

Sutphin

 Western Virginia Regional Jail

 

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert