Attempted murder charge goes to grand jury in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — Rusty Nevians Sutphin agreed Monday that the evidence against him was sufficient for a grand jury to hear, and a judge quickly certified charges that included the attempted murder of his wife.

Sutphin, 38, of Willis, was shot by a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy in August as he held a knife to his wife's throat at a residence in Christiansburg, according to accounts from the Virginia State Police and from search warrants. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, abduction and malicious assault.

At a hearing in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Judge Robert Viar sent the charges on to a grand jury, which is expected to consider in January whether Sutphin should be tried in Circuit Court. Sutphin, who has been jailed since August, attended the hearing through a video link.

Sutphin was wounded during a late-night incident Aug. 7, when town and county officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Gold Drive Northeast. The caller said her mother and stepfather were fighting. Officers found Sutphin threatening his wife with a blade, and when he attacked her, a deputy fired, according to earlier statements about the case.

Both Sutphin and his wife were hospitalized. The officer who wounded Sutphin has not been identified.

