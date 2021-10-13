Attempted murder downgraded to assault of officers in veteran's case in Pulaski County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records showed that the two attempted murder charges were amended to two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, and that Williams entered no contest pleas. Judge Brad Finch imposed two five-year sentences, then suspended all but one year and three months of it. Finch said that Williams is to be supervised by the probation office for three years after his release.

Williams also was convicted of destruction of property, eluding, and failing to stop, with a three-year sentence for each charge and all of the time suspended.

After the hearing, Griffith called for a veterans treatment docket to be established in the region's courts to handle such cases.

"This case is a reminder of just how many veterans struggle to reintegrate out of the service and there is no set time line for when their struggles may lead them down this path," Griffith said.

The New River Valley already has special courts for certain drug offenders. In Montgomery County, there also is a docket for some cases involving mental health issues. These courts were spearheaded by specific judges.

A veterans court "could make a real difference in ensuring other veterans like Mr. Williams can receive specialized services, and individualized treatment plans," Griffith said.