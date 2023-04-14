Radford police are seeking help finding three men blamed for an assault that occurred early Thursday on the edge of Radford University's campus.

According to a university alert sent out Thursday afternoon, a female student was accosted by three men who tried to remove her clothing and force her into sexual intercourse. The woman was able to break free and fled to a dormitory, the alert said.

On Friday, Justin Ward of the university relations office said that there had been no new developments since the alert went out and that campus police continue to investigate.

Officers ask that anyone with information call the Radford University Police Department at (540) 831-5500.

The attack was described as occurring sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Tyler Avenue, which runs along the western edge of the university's main campus. The attackers were described as two white men, both tall and one with grayish brown hair, and a short, stocky Black man in a red Under Armour hoodie, whose hair was shaved on the sides and short on top.

The attack was reported to police just after 2 p.m. Thursday, the campus alert said.

Apart from Thursday's incident, campus officials urged students and others on campus to stay alert to the possibilities of sexual assault. They warned that assaults are usually from someone the victim knows, such as a date or acquaintance, and that alcohol and drugs can make people more vulnerable. They advised going out with a companion, having a safe way to get home, and leaving situations that seem wrong or threatening, or calling for assistance.

Campus officials asked that anyone seeing suspicious people, vehicles or activity report it to police.