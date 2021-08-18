Authorities investigate death of inmate at Western Virginia Regional Jail

A man being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail died Wednesday in what authorities said appeared to be a suicide by hanging.

Landon Lee Davidson Lockhart, 22, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning, according to a statement from jail administrators.

Officers and medical staff tried lifesaving measures, including CPR and defibrillation, and paramedics were called to the scene.

Lockhart was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m., officials said. In keeping with jail policy, his death will be reviewed by the medical examiner's office and the Roanoke County Police Department.

Lockhart had just arrived at the regional jail that day. He was in custody while awaiting court proceedings in Roanoke County on charges of hit-and-run accident, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and simple assault of law enforcement.

Jail officers who interacted with him reported that he had showed no warning signs, officials said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free and confidential service available around the clock to anyone in need of support or resources. The lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.