Authorities look for suspect in Roanoke incendiary fire

Roanoke authorities are looking for a suspect involved in an incendiary fire at a Days Inn in northeast Roanoke.

The incident occurred just before midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Orange Avenue, according to a news release from Roanoke Fire and EMS. Damages are estimated at approximately $100,000.

The city's fire marshal’s office and police department are investigating this incident as arson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the marshal’s tip line at 853-2406 or the police department at 344-8500. Those with information can also text RPD at 27463, beginning the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it is properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous, according to the release.

