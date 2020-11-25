 Skip to main content
Authorities looking for suspect in robbery of Franklin County convenience store

Franklin County authorities continue to search for a woman suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a convenience store.

The woman entered the Old Kingery’s Store, on the 3300 block of Grassy Hill Road, about 7 p.m. Saturday. Wearing a mask and dark clothing, she went straight to the counter and demanded cash, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said the woman had parked next door at the Uttermost Corp. home furnishing outlet.

Anyone who may have seen a car in the area is urged to call investigators at 540-493-1667.

Surveillance cameras showed the woman was wearing a dark hoodie and bandanna over her face, a red Atlanta Braves shirt and black leggings.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

